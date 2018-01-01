NOW That’s What I Call Music 100 set for fastest-selling album of 2018

The 100th edition of NOW That’s What I Call Music is on course for a bumper sales week, with 105,000 copies sold in its first three days on sale.
The figure means the landmark NOW 100 album is set to claim the UK’s fastest-selling album of 2018 so far, a title currently held by its predecessor, Now 99, which sold 115,000 in its opening week back in March.
Released last Friday (July 20), Now 100 features the latest hits of the moment plus a selection of popular tracks from the last 35 years, since the first NOW was released in 1983.
NOW That's What Call Music! 100 tracklisting
CD1
1. One Kiss - Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
2. Shotgun - George Ezra
3. Solo - Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato
4. no tears left to cry - Ariana Grande
5. 2002 - Anne-Marie
6. I'll Be There - Jess Glynne
7. If You're Over Me - Years & Years
8. Flames - David Guetta & Sia
9. Better Now - Post Malone
10. Rise - Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack
11. Familiar - Liam Payne & J. Balvin
12. Answerphone - Banx & Ranx & Ella Eyre feat. Yxng Bane
13. Bad Vibe - M.O, Lotto Boyzz & Mr Eazi
14. Jackie Chan - Tiësto & Dzeko feat. Preme & Post Malone
15. First Time - M-22 feat. Medina
16. Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer
17. Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
18. The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
19. Love Lies - Khalid & Normani
20. Ring Ring - Jax Jones & Mabel feat. Rich The Kid
21. Only You - Cheat Codes x Little Mix
22. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
23. You Can't Hurry Love (GMB Competition Winners) - MU4
CD 2
24. Red Red Wine - UB40
25. Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) - Phil Collins
26. Livin' On A Prayer - Bon Jovi
27. Love Is All Around - Wet Wet Wet
28. Wannabe - Spice Girls
29. Wonderwall - Oasis
30. Angels - Robbie Williams
31. Believe - Cher
32. ...Baby One More Time - Britney Spears
33. Reach - S Club 7
34. Survivor - Destiny's Child
35. Can't Get You Out Of My Head - Kylie Minogue
36. Cry Me A River - Justin Timberlake
37. You're Beautiful - James Blunt
38. Hips Don't Lie - Shakira feat. Wyclef Jean
39. Rule The World - Take That
40. Viva La Vida - Coldplay
41. I Kissed A Girl - Katy Perry
42. Sing - Ed Sheeran
43. Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars
44. Love Yourself - Justin Bieber