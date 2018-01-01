NEWS NOW That’s What I Call Music 100 set for fastest-selling album of 2018 Newsdesk Share with :







The 100th edition of NOW That’s What I Call Music is on course for a bumper sales week, with 105,000 copies sold in its first three days on sale.



The figure means the landmark NOW 100 album is set to claim the UK’s fastest-selling album of 2018 so far, a title currently held by its predecessor, Now 99, which sold 115,000 in its opening week back in March.



Released last Friday (July 20), Now 100 features the latest hits of the moment plus a selection of popular tracks from the last 35 years, since the first NOW was released in 1983.



NOW That's What Call Music! 100 tracklisting

CD1



1. One Kiss - Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

2. Shotgun - George Ezra

3. Solo - Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato

4. no tears left to cry - Ariana Grande

5. 2002 - Anne-Marie

6. I'll Be There - Jess Glynne

7. If You're Over Me - Years & Years

8. Flames - David Guetta & Sia

9. Better Now - Post Malone

10. Rise - Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack

11. Familiar - Liam Payne & J. Balvin

12. Answerphone - Banx & Ranx & Ella Eyre feat. Yxng Bane

13. Bad Vibe - M.O, Lotto Boyzz & Mr Eazi

14. Jackie Chan - Tiësto & Dzeko feat. Preme & Post Malone

15. First Time - M-22 feat. Medina

16. Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer

17. Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

18. The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

19. Love Lies - Khalid & Normani

20. Ring Ring - Jax Jones & Mabel feat. Rich The Kid

21. Only You - Cheat Codes x Little Mix

22. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

23. You Can't Hurry Love (GMB Competition Winners) - MU4



CD 2



24. Red Red Wine - UB40

25. Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) - Phil Collins

26. Livin' On A Prayer - Bon Jovi

27. Love Is All Around - Wet Wet Wet

28. Wannabe - Spice Girls

29. Wonderwall - Oasis

30. Angels - Robbie Williams

31. Believe - Cher

32. ...Baby One More Time - Britney Spears

33. Reach - S Club 7

34. Survivor - Destiny's Child

35. Can't Get You Out Of My Head - Kylie Minogue

36. Cry Me A River - Justin Timberlake

37. You're Beautiful - James Blunt

38. Hips Don't Lie - Shakira feat. Wyclef Jean

39. Rule The World - Take That

40. Viva La Vida - Coldplay

41. I Kissed A Girl - Katy Perry

42. Sing - Ed Sheeran

43. Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

44. Love Yourself - Justin Bieber

