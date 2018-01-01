NEWS ABBA set to dominate as Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again aims for Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







ABBAmania is sweeping the nation following the release of the latest musical movie featuring the iconic Swedish group's music.



Three ABBA albums feature in today's Official Albums Chart Update, with the Motion Picture Cast Recording of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again leading the way. Rising three spots to Number 1, the soundtrack featuring the voices of Cher, Lily James and Meryl Streep debuted at Number 4 on last week's chart.



The original Mamma Mia movie's accompanying album - now eligible for the Official Albums Chart - leaps eight places to a potential new peak of Number 5. Finally, the second best-selling album of all time Gold: Greatest Hits jumps 12 slots to Number 7, possibly marking its first spell in the Top 10 since September 2008.



Outside of the Top 10, there is one more ABBA collection gunning for a Top 40 placing. Gold/More Gold, a double pack of both of the quartet's greatest hits albums, is currently at Number 34.



New entries and high climbers



From the UK’s second best-selling album ever to the best-selling, Queen's Greatest Hits is set for a 17 place leap to Number 26, one position ahead of Hive Mind, the fourth album from The Internet (27).



John Lydon's Public Image Limited are set to impact at Number 30 with their career box set The Public Image is Rotten, and finally, Kanye West's Number 2-peaking collecting Ye is gunning for a Top 40 rebound at Number 36 following its release on CD.

