Tom Grennan offered the chance to play for Luton Town FC

Tom Grennan, Miles Kane and Laura Whitmore and are among the guests on the latest episode of online music TV show Red Stripe presents: This Feeling TVToday sees Episode 6 of music show Red Stripe presents: This Feeling TV premiere online for the first time, featuring guest appearances from Tom Grennan, Miles Kane, Laura Whitmore, You Me At Six, Spring King, The Struts, Sophie And The Giants and The Surrenders.Hosted by Radio X presenter Gordon Smart, the 30-minute long episode includes an interview with Bedford born singer and sing writer Tom Grennan on the subject of a last ditch to finally make it as a professional football at League One side Luton Town and the offer of training with the first team.Gordon said: “Since Peter Crouch, you are the first person on the show who could play international football, with a CV including the likes of Aston Villa, Stevenage, Northampton and Luton Town. Do you think you can still do the job if you were called upon?”Tom said: “I don’t know about the whole ninety minutes, but I could be an impact player!”Gordon: “Ha! The rock n’ roll lifestyle has damaged your fitness. I’ve got something to tell you. We [the producers of Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV] got in touch with your old teams and asked to speak to your former coaches to try and get a bit of a coach’s report to see how good you were. And it turns out Luton Town, a former club yours, want to have another look at you. They want you to go down and train with the first team. So much so, Mr Grennan, that we’ve got something for you [Gordon hands Tom a Luton Town FC shirt], here you are. Grennan number 1, looks like you’re in nets! Check that out.”Tom: “Wha-hey! That’s ledge! What would I do if I get called up by the way?”Gordon: “I don’t know, it’s your choice!”Tom: “League One or Glasto?”Gordon: “Is that the dream then, playing Glastonbury? What are your dreams at the moment? Playing at the Grammys?”Tom: “Wembley is on the agenda. I look at Ed Sheeren for example, and he is an unbelievable talent. He is just a normal fella. If I could, I would, and the aim is to do it. Come on Luton Town!”A spokesperson from Luton Town FC said: “Luton Town manager Nathan Jones would like to invite Tom to a training session at The Brache. Following a conversation with the producers of Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV, who shared Tom’s respectable footballing CV and wish for one last chance at making it professional, we are more than happy for Tom to show if he’s still got it on a football pitch.The Luton Town spokesperson continued: “Provided he remains Sober and avoids Lighting Matches in the dressing room, then the manager may have Found What We’ve Been Looking For – after all, Tom’s hit became one of the background tracks to our promotion videos a couple of months ago! Either way, it’ll be interesting to find out whether he can still play the right tune with the ball at his feet as well as he can with a guitar in his hands. See you soon, Tom!”Despite confirmed slots at Rize Festival and Reading and Leeds Festival in the same month, Tom and Luton Town confirmed to Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV that the training session is pencilled in for August. To watch the full interview between Tom Grennan and Gordon Smart, click on this link.The interviews are interspersed with live performances from Tom Grennan, Sophie And The Giants and The Surrenders in front of the packed out Monarch, plus regular show feature ‘The TV Chuck’ competition, where guests all battle it out to be crowned king of the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll pursuit.The new episode is the latest instalment of Red Stripe presents: This Feeling TV – a new music TV show for the digital age that still maintains all the unique charm and quirkiness that typified music TV shows back in their heyday. The show launched to much fanfare last year, with the first five episodes being viewed 840,073 times.