Halsey clarifies G-Eazy Instagram comment after 'petty' accusation

Halsey has insisted she she isn't being "petty" after posting a series of cryptic emojis to ex-boyfriend G-Eazy on Instagram.



The rapper took to Instagram on Sunday (22Jul18) to share a picture from his concert, showing him standing on top of a car as the crowd goes wild, and in the caption, he wrote, "Big D**k Energy".



Halsey, who announced her split from her Him & I collaborator at the start of July, then set tongues wagging when she posted a series of cryptic emojis in a comment under the picture. Fans noticed she posted the cloud, tornado and raindrop emojis, and were confused about the meaning, although many came to the conclusion she was being shady about the size of his penis. Halsey didn't help matters when she responded with a simple "lmao (laughing my a*s off)".



However, she later replied to a fan who said they hoped the comment was petty, and assured everyone that it was just a dumb comment.



"No petty here. caption dumb funny and stage looks dope. jealous of everyone who gets to see the show," she wrote.



Since the pair split, Halsey has been linked to rumoured ex Machine Gun Kelly, after a photo surfaced of them at the beach, but she insisted that the snap was old and added, "I'm not with anybody."



G-Eazy, real name Gerald Gillum, sparked romance rumours with Demi Lovato after they were seen holding hands as they were leaving a Los Angeles club, but he recently told Entertainment Tonight that she was "just a friend".



Speaking about the interest in his private life, he added: "It's just one of those things that comes with the territory. You trade in your anonymity in exchange for some of your success in the public eye. You have to remember the blessings and remember how grateful you are to be here in the first place and understand some of that is just what comes with the territory."

