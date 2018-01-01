Matchmaker Hailee Steinfeld approves of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding

Hailee Steinfeld approves the upcoming nuptials of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner after setting them up.

The Oscar-nominated actress and singer encouraged her friend, Game of Thrones star Sophie, to give Joe a chance and go on a date with him.

"I was so excited for her and Joe," Hailee told Entertainment Tonight while at San Diego Comic-Con. "They're both great friends of mine. Sophie's my sister so I love her and anything that makes her happy."

Joe and Sophie became engaged in November (17) after a year of dating, and their wedding is rumoured to be taking place this winter after a busy couple of years for the pair.

Back in January, Hailee revealed she had a helping hand in the early days of the couple's romance.

"I mean, I will say I did get that text from Sophie being like, 'So, tell me about Joe,' and I was like, 'Go for it,'" she shared. "I actually just saw them both for the first time since they got engaged. And, yeah, I'm, like, freaking out about it!"

The 21-year-old was at the fan convention on Saturday (21Jul18) to promote her latest movie, Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, alongside wrestler-turned-actor John Cena.

When quizzed about her role as, Charlie Watson, a teenager who strikes up a friendship with the loveable vehicle in the 1980s, Hailee said she was proud to be portraying a female heroine.

"She really takes being a typical misunderstood teenager to the next level in terms of fighting for her voice and her freedom, and it's amazing. And getting into the mindset, '80s mindset, was really a blast on all fronts. Kind of immersing myself in that world through music and the hair and the make-up and the wardrobe, that's always the fun part," she explained.