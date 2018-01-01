Katharine McPhee resurfaces after dad's death with engagement ring selfie

Singer Katharine McPhee has showed off her new engagement ring on Instagram, revealing it was the last thing she showed her father before his death last week (16Jul18).

The 34 year old became engaged to composer and arranger David Foster at the beginning of the month, just before the heartbreak of losing her father, Daniel.

After a "hard week" of mourning, McPhee returned to social media on Saturday to post a selfie, in which she flashed her huge emerald-cut diamond ring.

"Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support," she wrote under the shot. "My dad was so happy for me. My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation.

"And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss. My love wisely said to me the other day that 'death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for'. So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love."

Katharine paid tribute to her late dad last week shortly after his death, writing: "I can’t believe I’m even writing this... But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning. We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated. He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to 'Give em hell kid!'

"He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us. Not sure my heart will ever be the same. I’m so sad he missed my broadway (sic) debut. But when I return to the stage next week I hope he can watch it in peace and from up above... I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts."

McPhee is currently starring in Broadway musical Waitress.