Taylor Swift thanks fans for Delicate success after concert storm

Taylor Swift has reached out to fans to thank them for helping her score her latest U.S. number one.

Delicate has spent the past three weeks at the top of Billboard's Adult Pop Songs chart, and Taylor sat down after her latest concert at New Jersey's Met Life Stadium on Saturday night (21Jul18), to salute her devotees for downloading the track from her hit album Reputation.

"Delicate is a song that was written about such a vulnerable time in my life and I can’t express to you how grateful I am that it’s gone #1," she wrote via Instagram beneath a selfie. "You guys astonish me with your support. Guess you could say I’m feeling PRETTY DELICATE about the whole thing I LOVE YOU SO MUCH."

Swift posted the message after braving a rainstorm throughout her latest gig.

Posting a shot of herself looking drenched onstage, Taylor took to Instagram on Sunday and wrote: "FULL RAIN SHOW Last night we all danced together for 2 hours in the pouring rain - who knows what the Jersey skies will bring us tonight but we're *ready for it*"

The singer wasn't surprised by the cloudburst as the weather forecast predicted rain, but she refused to cancel.

Pals Emma Stone, Gigi Hadid and Jack Antonoff also risked a drenching by attending the rain-soaked show.

Taylor's Reputation Tour began in Glendale, Arizona at the beginning of May. It will end in Arlington,Texas on 6 October (18), before picking back up in Perth, Australia later the same month.

Meanwhile, Swift also remembered her pal Selena Gomez's birthday over the weekend, posting a picture of a cake with the icing spelling out "Gomez of go home".

"Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend's birthday?" she wrote. "I mean I could but why would I want 2."

Selena turned 26 on Sunday.