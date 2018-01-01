Rapper Pusha T weds

Pusha T is a married man.

The rapper tied the knot with his longtime love, Virginia Williams, in a star-studded ceremony held at the Cavalier Hotel on Saturday (21Jul18) in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Pharrell Williams served as best man at the nuptials, while Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West were among the famous faces in attendance.

Virginia and Pusha, real name Terrence LeVarr Thornton, have yet to share any details from their big day on social media, however, Kim was on hand to document the event.

Posting on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, she revealed her wedding outfit - a gold Balmain minidress paired with a sparkling Judith Leiber clutch shaped like a retro cell phone.

After showing off her look, the mother-of-three turned the camera on her husband, who was sporting a black tuxedo, and announced: "Mr. West is in the building!"

According to TMZ.com, Pusha and Virginia were married by the rapper's brother.

One of the guests, DJ Doug Wilder, shared snaps from the lavish nuptials on Instagram too, revealing that the guests were given white Adidas sliders as a wedding gift.

He also posted a photo of the happy couple exchanging vows, showing Virginia wearing an embellished white sleeveless gown and a white lace veil.

The wedding comes after a tumultuous few months for the 41-year-old rapper, who is the current president of Kanye's G.O.O.D. Music record label.

Pusha caused controversy in May after the release of his album Daytona, which was produced by The Life of Pablo hitmaker.

Kanye reportedly spent $85,000 (£65,000) to purchase the rights for an image of Whitney Houston's drug-strewn bathroom to use as the album's cover, prompting condemnation and outrage from the late singer's friends, family and fans.