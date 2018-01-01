Migos star Offset back home after arrest

Offset is back home with his wife Cardi B and baby daughter Kulture following his arrest.

The Migos rapper was pulled over by police officers near Atlanta, Georgia on Friday (20Jul18) for an improper lane change. Cops searched the car and discovered a small amount of marijuana and three handguns, leading to him being charged with an improper lane change, marijuana possession, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon as well as possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was then released after posting $17,000 (£13,000) bail and appearing in front of a judge at an Atlanta courthouse on Saturday, according to TMZ.com.

Later in the day, Cardi shared his return on her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of her husband which she simply captioned: "Home".

The 25-year-old, who gave birth to Kulture earlier this month, later added another post and wrote: "For the record Offset is not on probation."

Offset's lawyer, Drew Findling, told People.com that the 26-year-old rapper was worried about his family and alleged that his client was not guilty of any crime.

"He is concerned, very concerned, about (Cardi B). Of course, his new baby is his top priority, as well as his other children," Findling said. "He did not commit any traffic offence and he certainly was not in possession of any weapons. This was an improper arrest and I believe in his innocence.

"He's holding up as best he can, considering the circumstances and knows he has not broken any laws. He is going to have his day in court."

The new dad escaped punishment earlier this month (Jul18) after police officers released him following a traffic stop, after an officer took a selfie with his superstar wife who was on FaceTime with him at the time.

"Just got let go on a pull over for a FaceTime pic with my wife (SHE'S THE BEST)," he shared on Twitter.