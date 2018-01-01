Taylor Swift ‘picking up a British accent’

Taylor Swift’s love of all things British now extends to its native accent.

The Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker began dating London-born actor Joe Alwyn in October 2016, just a few months after she had a highly publicised fling with The Avengers star Tom Hiddleston.

And according to editors at Heat magazine, the Reputation star has cultivated a love of all things British such as fish and chips, afternoon tea in the capital, and the English accent too.

“Taylor has always been an Anglophile, but lately it’s gone up a notch and she speaks in a British accent a lot of the time,” an insider told the publication. “She’s also begun drinking tea, watching football, and she’s obsessed with the royal family.”

The couple’s relationship has gone from strength to strength with the Bad Blood singer recently pictured strolling hand in hand on the beach with the 27-year-old Brit as they holidayed in the paradise isle Turks and Caicos.

Taylor, 28, and Joe looked relaxed, and she stared adoringly at her man amid reports that she and the film star, who will soon be seen in movie Mary Queen of Scots, are thinking of marriage.

“She’s down with buying a place in London and is even looking into dual citizenship,” added the source. “The word among friends is that it’s only a matter of time and they could even elope over the summer.”

The singer, who Forbes estimate is worth $280 million, has an extensive portfolio of real estate in the U.S. including apartments in New York, homes in Nashville, an oceanfront mansion in Rhode Island, and the historic Samuel Goldwyn estate in Beverly Hills.