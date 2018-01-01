Offset charged with firearm possession

Migos star Offset has been slapped with four charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, following an arrest in Georgia on Friday (20Jul18).

The new dad was pulled over by police near Atlanta for driving with illegally tinted windows and during a search of his vehicle, cops found drugs and at least one gun.

He was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Offset was taken into custody, where he's staring at a big legal headache - as a convicted felon, he cannot be found in possession of a weapon.

The rapper's wife Cardi B and their newborn baby were not in the vehicle at the time of Offset's arrest, according to TMZ sources.

The Migos star's latest arrest came hours after the owners of The Mark Hotel in New York sued Cardi B and Offset, claiming they should be held fully responsible for a fight following the Met Gala.

Giovanni Arnold sued the hotel bosses and the rap couple after he was allegedly beaten up by the pair's bodyguards back in May (18). He claimed he was hospitalised after three of the couple’s bodyguards attacked him. He is seeking unspecified damages.

In their counter-claim, the hotel executives state: "Any liability will be have been brought about and caused solely as a result of the fault, negligence, acts or omissions, want of care and/or breach of contract on the part of Belcalis Almanzar p/k/a Cardi B, Kiari Kendrell Cephus p/k/a Offset."

They are demanding all claims against them be thrown out.