Xzibit finally pays off taxes after decade-long battle

Rapper Xzibit is celebrating financial freedom after paying off the back taxes he owed to the U.S. government.

The What U See Is What U Get hitmaker has been behind on his dues to officials at America's Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for nearly a decade, owing a whopping $1 million (£762,000) in 2011, but he is now free from debt after handing over a $233,810 (£178,000) final payment on Thursday (19Jul18).

Taking to Instagram to share the money news, the star posted a copy of the transaction receipt, which featured a list of all the years he was in arrears, including 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Xzibit, real name Alvin Joiner, went public with his financial triumph as a cautionary tale to fans who may be caught up in similar circumstances.

"This is by no means a 'floss' (showing off) this is a cautionary message to all my fellow entertainers and entrepreneurs, PAY YOUR TAXES!!" he wrote in the image, which was a close-up shot of his hand gripping the receipt while standing in the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration office.

"I made the mistake of trusting people with my financial responsibilities and ended up f**ked. People love to spread false and inaccurate information in this day and age, and I suffered for almost a damn decade getting all of this back in order."

Xzibit laments the fact that he wasted a ton of money on things he didn't need.

"Stop buying S**t you don't need, take care of your future and family," he continued. "If you can't buy it 3 times...guess what? You can't afford to buy it once. I wiped all of my debt out and it feels like I've had a 300 LB (pound) gorilla off my back. No one will take care of your business better than YOU!"

The star, who has kept largely out of the limelight in recent years, closed out his message by teasing new ventures in the pipeline, writing: "For those who were celebrating my down time, pls (please), #keepthatsameenergy and let's see if all you people in the same place I was, can come out the other side, in tact. Thank you to everyone that supported me thru (sic) the tough times and brace yourself for what is now on its way. #openbarentertainment #BrokenGround #KingMaker".

The multi-talented star launched his Open Bar Entertainment record label in 1995 and his reference to the name seems to indicate he is working on releasing new music.

Xzibit, who is also a film and television actor, starring alongside Vin Diesel in xXx: State of the Union, revealed last year (17) he plans to quit the rap game after launching three more albums.