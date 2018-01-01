Camila Cabello checks off Central Park dream with New York gig

Pop star Camila Cabello fulfilled a bucket list dream on Friday (20Jul18) as she took over New York City's Central Park for a televised concert.

The former Fifth Harmony singer headlined breakfast show Good Morning America's latest Summer Concert Series event, and treated fans to a handful of tracks, including her smash hit Havana.

Camila also belted out the song Consequences while seated at a grand piano on an elevated platform, which lifted her high above the crowd, and revealed that particular performance was a real dream come true.

"I have like, an obsession with New York City...," she gushed. "My favourite song from my album right now is Consequences, and I had this dream of performing it here in Central Park, so thank you so much for making that happen!"

Camila confessed she was wracked with nerves about pulling off the tune: "This is the first time ever I've performed this song on TV, so that was scarier than being really high up there (on the elevated stage)," she shared.

She has since taken to social media to express her gratitude to her fans for packing the venue so early in the morning.

"thank you SO much for coming out today," Camila captioned an image of herself on the piano stage.

"thank you so much for camping out last night, waking up early, and bringing posters - you calm my nerves and make me smile. thank you".

The star's early morning gig was the first of two shows she was scheduled for on Friday, as she is also supporting Taylor Swift on her Reputation World Tour.

The ladies, alongside Taylor's other opening act Charli XCX, will perform the first of three consecutive dates in nearby New Jersey on Friday night, and Camila is thankful to be on the road with such supportive artists.

"The tour has great energy, just seeing all these really great (female artists)...," she said.

"Honestly, Taylor and Charlie are some of the sweetest girls that I've met in the industry, just so genuine and supportive, and so it's a tour that has such a great energy, and that's important because on tour, you're basically living together for like, six months, so it's important that the people are great, and they are both really, really great... I'm so lucky."