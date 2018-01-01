Miley Cyrus planning an Instagram makeover

Miley Cyrus is taking a healthy break from social media.

The pop singer sparked rumours she and her fiance Liam Hemsworth had split again after purging her Instagram account and removing photos of the couple, but sources close to the star insist she's just having a cleanse.

"When Miley removed all the photos from her Instagram, she knew everyone would wonder why," an insider tells Entertainment Tonight. "Her decision to do it wasn't earth-shattering. Miley says she simply likes to change things up! She is taking a long needed break and she feels it's healthy.

"She is working on new music and plans to come back with a brand new Instagram, with photos to promote her new music. She enjoys being a renegade and she likes to form her own style and when she is ready she will do it again. She loves change and doesn't feel like the same person she was when she started this account. She wants her new account to reflect the new Miley."

The pop star might be taking a break from Instagram, but her collaborators aren't - on Friday (20Jul18), singer/songwriter Ryan Adams posted shots of himself in the studio with the lollipop-sucking pop star.

"Oh hi there, Miley! Now that’s one radiating beautiful friend with some good vibes on our last night in," he wrote, revealing the pair has been working on new material at New York's Electric Lady Studios.

And her fiance shut down speculation he and Cyrus have called off their wedding by posting a video to his Instagram Stories of the couple dancing to beats in their car.