Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson cast in Cats movie

Taylor Swift is set to return to cinema in a big screen version of classic musical Cats.

Jennifer Hudson, who won an Oscar for her turn in 2006 film Dreamgirls, James Corden and Ian McKellen have also boarded the feature, according to a Variety report.

The show premiered in London in 1981 and has gone on to enjoy multiple revivals all over the world, including a West End run in 2014 starring Nicole Scherzinger, followed by a Broadway production with Leona Lewis, both playing Grizabella.

For the film, Jennifer will take over as Grizabella, the former glamour cat who falls on hard times and gets to sing about it in showstopper Memory.

Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Cats is based on T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. The show won seven Tony Awards when it premiered in the U.S. in the early '80s.

Directing is Tom Hooper, who has made his mark on musical flicks with triple Oscar winner Les Miserables in 2012, while Billy Elliot writer Lee Hall is penning the script.

Popstar Taylor, who is currently dating British actor Joe Alwyn, has previously graced the silver screen in Valentine's Day, The Giver and animated feature The Lorax.

Talk show host James is taking a break from his U.S. series The Late Late Show for Cats, though he is no stranger to musicals, having starred in Into the Woods alongside Meryl Streep, Anna Kendrick and Johnny Depp in 2014.

It's not yet clear who Taylor, James and Ian will be playing or when the film is scheduled for release.