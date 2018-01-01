NEWS Drake claims album and single chart double Newsdesk Share with :







They say three's a crowd, but we're sure Drake won't mind making room in his award cabinet for his third Official Singles Chart Number 1 of the year!



In My Feelings follows God's Plan and Nice For What to give Drake a hat-trick of chart-toppers in 2018, the first time in three years an artist has achieved this in a calendar year – Justin Bieber did it in 2015 with What Do You Mean, Sorry and Love Yourself.



In My Feelings hits the summit with a total of 91,000 chart units, comprising over 11,000 downloads and 8.8 million streams, according to Official Charts Company data. The song's success has been buoyed by the "In My Feelings Challenge" dance craze, created by Instagram comic Shiggy, which has seen a number of stars – including Drake himself – uploading videos of their own attempts. In My Feelings is Drake's fifth UK chart-topper in total. See Drake's full chart history.



After being deposed by Three Lions last week, Shotgun, by George Ezra, remains at Number 2.



Drake has also fended off The Vamps to claim a third week at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



The Canadian’s sixth studio album Scorpion was released on CD this past week, boosting the album’s profile. Aside from The Greatest Showman’s Motion Picture Cast Recording, Scorpion is the only album to spend more than one week at Number 1 in 2018.



The Vamps’ Night and Day rises 141 places to Number 2 this week due to the release of its new Day Edition, packaged with the original Night Edition that topped the chart last July. Night and Day was however the best-selling album in independent record shops this week.



New in this week’s Top 5 at Number 4 is Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’s Motion Picture Cast Recording, which features ABBA reinterpretations from the likes of Cher, Lily James and Meryl Streep. The first Mamma Mia! movie’s soundtrack also makes an appearance at Number 13.

