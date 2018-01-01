Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth put split rumours to rest

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have shut down speculation they've called off their wedding.

The Hollywood power couple were rocked by rumours on Thursday (19Jul18) when editors at OK! Australia reported that they had cancelled their big day amid claims they couldn't decide on whether to have children.

Insiders reportedly told the magazine The Hunger Games actor had been left "feeling like an idiot" after Miley, 25, admitted she had cold feet over their marriage and future.

"He wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off but it's not quite the timeline Miley had in mind... he is left heartbroken," a source told the publication. "Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it... They haven't been getting along in recent months."

But the couple provided a different view of their relationship on Thursday evening as they took to social media to reassure fans they are very much still on.

While they didn't address the rumours directly, Liam, 28, posted a video to his Instagram Stories of the couple dancing happily to beats in their car.

The Australian actor then decided to pull a prank on the Wrecking Ball singer by suddenly letting out a loud scream, making Miley jump before she realised her fiance was just messing with her.

"I'm gonna beat the sh..." she laughed before trailing off, while the Independence Day: Resurgence star pointed at the camera and declared that he's "number one".

Miley and Liam first started dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of romantic comedy The Last Song and became engaged in 2012 following a nearly three-year, on-again, off-again relationship. The pair split a year later, but revealed in January 2016 that they had rekindled their romance and were engaged once more.