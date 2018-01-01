Stormzy invites fans to Spain for birthday bash

Stormzy is offering a lucky group of fans the chance to attend his 25th birthday party in Spain.

This is not the first time the rapper has invited members of the public to be a part of his special day, having rented out U.K. attraction Thorpe Park in 2016 for a big birthday bash with 200 friends and fans alike. But this year Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo, is upping the stakes and has teamed up with Spotify to organise a huge shindig abroad.

"My gs...#StormzyBirthdayBash 2018, renting out Thorpe Park was sick but we’ve teamed up with @spotify #SpotifyPremium and upped the levels to throw the the maddest birthday bash (sic)," the grime MC posted on his Instagram page. "THIS WILL BE A MOVIE. We’ve done the madting."

The chance to party with Stormzy is being offered to competition winners who must be over the age of 21, have a valid passport eligible for EU travel, and must be available to travel from London to Spain (and back) on 26 July - the date of his birthday.

Prospective attendees merely need email their name, Instagram and Twitter usernames to rsvp@stormzy.com.

At present, no further details have been shared regarding what will take place at the extravagant celebration.

The Shut Up hitmaker recently attended the birthday party of fellow Brit award winner Adele, who ushered in her 30th by hosting a Titanic themed soiree. Stormzy delivered a surprise performance on the night, and shared a photo which showed the Someone Like You star wearing a life jacket while she danced.

"WORDS WILL NEVER BE ENOUGH FOR THIS CAPTION BUT #TBT to the best night of my entire life. Came out and surprised my friend Adele at her birthday party," the Big for Your Boots songwriter wrote. "If you know me you know what this meant the absolute world to me. BEST NIGHT EVER. #WordsCantDescribe #StillBuzzing."