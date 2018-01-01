NEWS Kylie Jenner responds to fans criticising Travis Scott for not knowing dogs' names Newsdesk Share with :







Kylie Jenner has defended her boyfriend Travis Scott after he revealed he doesn't know the names of her four dogs.



The couple unveiled their joint American GQ cover earlier this week (beg16Jul18), but came under fire after a short Q&A video accompanying the release showed Travis, 26, struggling to list the names of her Italian Greyhounds, Norman, Bambi, Rosy and Harley.



Fans couldn’t understand how the rapper, who shares five-month-old daughter Stormi with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, has such a limited understanding of Kylie's beloved pooches and took to social media to question it.



However, the 20-year-old make-up mogul was quick to respond to the comments, explaining that not even her mother or sisters know all of her hounds' names.



"My fam can't even tell me all my dogs' names if their life was on it! I gotta give everybody a little lesson on the names lol (laugh out loud) (sic)," she wrote, including emojis of a dog and a crying-with-laughter face.



In the video, posted to GQ's YouTube account, Travis groans when his girlfriend asks him to recall the names of her four dogs and immediately gets one wrong.



"Norman... Lady..." the rapper begins, to which an aghast Kylie responds: "Lady?! Remember they're all like Normie, they all have the -ie! Baby there's four, you got one!"



With a little help from the reality star, Travis arrived at Bambi, but was completely stumped when it comes to the remaining two.



"You really don't know them?" Kylie asks in the video, before finally revealing they're called Rosy and Harley.

Kylie's army of pets, which also reportedly includes a rabbit and a chicken, regularly feature on her social media accounts, where the star recently revealed she is in the process of building a luxury dog mansion in her garden, complete with air conditioning, a white fence and a mini porch.

