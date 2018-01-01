G-Eazy: 'Demi Lovato is just a friend'

Rapper G-Eazy has insisted he is just friends with Demi Lovato after they were recently spotted holding hands.

The Me, Myself & I hitmaker and his girlfriend Halsey announced their split at the start of July (18), and almost two weeks later he was photographed holding hands with the Cool for the Summer star as they left the Warwick club in Hollywood over the weekend (14-15Jul18).

G-Eazy, real name Gerald Gillum, was asked about the dating rumours by Entertainment Tonight as he hit the red carpet at the 2018 ESPY Awards at Los Angeles on Wednesday night, and insisted she is "just a friend."

Speaking about the interest in his private life, he added, "It's just one of those things that comes with the territory. You trade in your anonymity in exchange for some of your success in the public eye. You have to remember the blessings and remember how grateful you are to be here in the first place and understand some of that is just what comes with the territory."

Following the split, Halsey was linked to her rumoured ex Machine Gun Kelly, after a picture surfaced online of the pair enjoying a day at the beach, but she swiftly shut the speculation down.

"I'm not at the beach. I'm on tour. Alone... Slow news week I guess," she tweeted. "I'm not with anybody. That photo is 2 years old. Everyone mind they damn business (sic)".

On Saturday, the Bad at Love singer reportedly told the crowd that she had been badly hurt by someone during a concert in New Jersey, and referenced her new single status as she dished out relationship advice.

"I learned recently it's okay to be alone. Being alone is enough. The second lesson I learned is don't sleep with your ex," she said, before launching into her track Sorry.