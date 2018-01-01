Beyonce and JAY-Z celebrate end of European tour with Bono

Beyonce and JAY-Z celebrated wrapping up the European leg of their On The Run II joint tour by dining with rocker Bono in the south of France.

The superstar couple headed out for dinner with family and friends after their Tuesday night (17Jul18) show in Nice and enjoyed a meal at celebrity favourite La Petite Maison.

They were serenaded by the restaurant's in-house band during their meal, and Beyonce's mum, Tina Lawson, shared video footage of the joyous gathering on her Instagram page, showing JAY-Z sitting next to U2 frontman Bono as they grooved to the musicians' rendition of Van Morrison's Brown Eyed Girl.

As the camera panned around the table, Beyonce could be seen with her head down, trying to hide her face from her mum's shot, before laughing as she jokingly pushed the cell phone away.

"Out in Nice great food, great music, great people," Tina captioned the clip, as she poked fun at her paparazzi-like behaviour. "@Bono I am being the Mamarazzi (sic) and she (Beyonce) is not cooperating."

Tina was also joined by her actor husband Richard Lawson and her "love" Julez, her teenage grandson from daughter Solange.

According to the New York Post's Page Six column, they weren't the only celebrity diners at La Petite Maison on Tuesday - Elton John was also in attendance with his family, alongside vacation buddy Neil Patrick Harris and his partner.

Meanwhile, Beyonce and JAY-Z are reportedly planning to take over the Colosseum in Rome, Italy to film a new secret project.

According to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, the Formation hitmaker submitted an initial request to shoot at the historic landmark on 7 and 8 July (18), but it was rejected by officials at the country's Ministry of Cultural Heritage because Italian scientist Alberto Angela had already reserved the venue.

She has since inquired about new dates, and her request is now said to be under review.

It's not known what Beyonce is hoping to film at the Colosseum, but she previously shot a Pepsi commercial there with Britney Spears, Pink, and Enrique Iglesias.

The news emerges a month after she and her rapper husband JAY-Z released their surprise joint album, Everything Is Love, and the accompanying music video for the song Apes**t, which was filmed at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France.

They will resume their On The Run II Tour in Cleveland, Ohio next week (25Jul18).