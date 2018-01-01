R. Kelly's ex fires back at trolls on Instagram

R. Kelly's ex-wife is firing back at online trolls who took aim at her after she went public with her former husband's bad behaviour during a TV interview last month (Jun18).

Andrea Kelly claims she has been targeted by sick minds, who have criticised her for allegedly milking her ex-husband's name even though she has moved on and remarried.

The comments come weeks after she appeared on TVOne network show The Sister Circle and accused the soul singer of abuse during their marriage, almost driving her to suicide.

In a new Instagram post, Andrea writes: "First I'd like to say thank you to all my #DREAmers and those who support me on this journey. To the ones that come on my page to spew venom and #victimshame You are by far the biggest supporter of my abuser.

"By you shaming me and any other victims you're helping the abuser accomplish their task of belittling, intimidating, and discounting all the abuse they've put the #victim and #victims through!"

During her emotional The Sister Circle interview, Andrea recalled the day she decided to walk away from her marriage after considering suicide by jumping from a hotel room balcony.

She asked God for guidance and a voice told her to type "domestic violence" into her laptop. She said she knew she had become a victim after taking a questionnaire with 17 questions about abuse.

"Of the 17, Robert had done 15 to me," she said.

R. Kelly has been accused by multiple women of sexual violence, coercion and running a sex cult in recent years, but he has never been convicted of a crime.

The singer has defended himself, insisting those accusing him are trying to "distort my character and to destroy my legacy".