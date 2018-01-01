Taylor Swift grants meet-and-greet wish for cancer sufferer

Taylor Swift has been praised as a "class act" after helping U.S. TV co-host Meghan McCain arrange a concert meet-and-greet for a young woman battling cancer.

Meghan, the daughter of ailing U.S. Senator John McCain, reached out to the pop superstar via Twitter earlier this month (Jul18) and highlighted a social media campaign launched for Lexi Caviston, who has been diagnosed with the same kind of brain cancer the 33-year-old's politician dad is battling, to help the 21-year-old meet her pop idol during the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania stop on her Reputation World Tour on Saturday (14Jul18).

"Hey @taylorswift - we have never met, but anyway you can meet Lexi at your concert in Philly?" Meghan wrote. "She is fighting the same #glioblastoma cancer my father has and this would make both of our days!"

Members of Taylor's team quickly got in touch with Lexi and they granted her a private visit at the gig.

The superfan has since shared a snap of herself and Taylor backstage, and Meghan gushed about helping to make Lexi's dream come true during an episode of her daytime talk show, The View, this week.

"I am so happy that we were able to help Lexi forget about her cancer for one day," she shared. "She spoke to our producer and said it was by far the best day of her life."

Hailing Taylor as a "class act" and an "incredible artist", she added, "I and my family are deeply grateful (sic)."

Meeting Lexi wasn't the only touching moment the Shake It Off hitmaker experienced in Philadelphia - during the general meet-and-greet session with fans before the show, two ticket holders become engaged.

Taylor discovered they met at one of her concerts years earlier.

She posted a series of snaps of the backstage proposal on Instagram over the weekend, and added the caption: "They walk into the meet and greet and he says 'We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour' and then (he proposed)... #thirdwheel."