Cardi B holding off on hiring nanny to learn how to be a mum

Cardi B has thanked her "amazing" family for helping her adjust to motherhood after choosing not to hire a nanny for her daughter's first few months.

The I Like It hitmaker and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, welcomed Kulture Kiari Cephus in Atlanta, Georgia on 10 July (18), and one week after giving birth, the hip-hop star has taken to Instagram to share her gratitude for her parents and her sister, who she has been relying heavily on as she settles into her new lifestyle.

"I'm a very blessed person...," Cardi can be heard saying in the video, in which she uses a little monkey figurine as her mouthpiece. "I've been blessed since birth... because of my parents. Those are my biggest blessings, and I'm so thankful and I'm so grateful for them (sic)."

The 25 year old reveals her mother and sister, social media personality Hennessy Carolina, have not left her side since Kulture arrived, while her father has been "running errands" for her.

The helping hands have allowed Cardi to go without a professional childminder while she's on maternity leave.

"I have not gotten a nanny yet," she explained to fans. "I just want to learn how to be a mum. I want to enjoy every single second of it... since I'm going back to work, so I don't have that extra... hand, and I'm just really, really grateful.

"I'm just sitting here like, 'God, thank you so much for these great, amazing parents!'"

"I love my parents and my sister," Cardi added in the video caption. "It makes me emotional to know how much they love me! Nothing in this world to repay all the love and help and support they give me (sic)".

Cardi cancelled her summer concerts after confirming her pregnancy in April (18), but she plans to be back onstage in early September (18), when she is due to join her Finesse (Remix) collaborator Bruno Mars on the final North American leg of his 24K Magic World Tour.