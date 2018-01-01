Years & Years musician states Dua Lipa is recording new James Bond theme

Years & Years bassist Mikey Goldsworthy has let slip that Dua Lipa is recording the next James Bond theme song.

Mikey and bandmates Olly Alexander and Emre Turkmen appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to chat about the recent release of their short film Palo Santo, which coincided with their new album of the same name, a 15-minute visual that features Judi Dench and Ben Whishaw who play M and Q, respectively, in the spy franchise.

Talk soon turned to the next 007 movie, Bond 25, and when asked who would be following in the footsteps of the likes of Adele and Sam Smith, Mikey said the New Rules hitmaker is performing the theme song this time.

"Because we had Judi Dench who was M, and Ben Whishaw who was Q, we thought it would be us. I thought they'd ask us to do the theme tune but I think Dua Lipa is doing it," he shared.

However, the If You're Over Me musician soon realised that the bombshell may have been misjudged.

"Am I not supposed to say that?" Mikey asked, before Olly joked: "Do you have intel we don't?"

"I dunno. I feel bad now," Mikey replied. “I've ruined everything. Well, hopefully, and then we'll do it."

Bond 25 will see Daniel Craig reprise his role as the iconic British secret agent while Danny Boyle will be directing and co-writing the script with long-time collaborator John Hodge.

In a May (18) interview with Billboard, Dua admitted that while she hadn't been asked to record the coveted track, she would be happy to accept the job.

"I would love to do it, but I’m not recording it…so far… I don’t want to jinx it," the 22-year-old smiled. "I would love to do it."

Madonna, Nancy Sinatra and Shirley Bassey are among the stars who have also recorded James Bond themes in the past.