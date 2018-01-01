NEWS Miles Kane: 'I just jokingly said Coup de Grace over this tune and it just stuck' Newsdesk Share with :







Today sees Episode 6 of music show Red Stripe presents: This Feeling TV premiere online for the first time, featuring guest appearances from Miles Kane, Laura Whitmore, Tom Grennan, You Me At Six, Spring King, The Struts, Sophie And The Giants and The Surrenders.



Hosted by Radio X presenter Gordon Smart, the 30-minute long episode includes an interview with former Rascals frontman and one half of Last Of The Shadow Puppets Miles Kane, who reveals all about making his latest album Coup De Grace.



For decades, musicians have found their muse in mysterious places from their love life to experiences on the road, and Miles Kane is no different. In fact, he proudly discusses naming his latest album, Coup De Grace, after WWE wrestler Finn Bálor’s finishing move during the conversation with Gordon at The Monarch, in Camden.



Miles said: “I’m a big fan of his [Finn Bálor], he’s a big fan of ours. We’ve become mates. He was texting me so I just jokingly said Coup de Grace over this tune and it just stuck.”



Following announcing a number of festival appearances as well as a 12 date winter tour, including a show at the O2 Academy Brixton on 6th December to support his first solo album in five years, Gordon asked Miles why it has taken him so long to pen another effort and whether or not it was hard coming back after a period away.



Miles said: “I started to write this third one right at the beginning of my second solo record. Two years in, we wrote that Shadow Puppets record. After that, when I came back to those old songs, a bit of time had gone by and they didn’t feel right. I couldn’t decide on a direction and got into a block where I couldn’t finish anything, either. And you’re getting frustrated, questioning if you can play guitar and if you can sing.”



Miles continued: “Jamie [T], we’ve been through similar things. When he was in L.A. last year, he did a little gig and we'd planned to write for a week after his show. And it was then - I played him a few demos and I could see him getting turned on by a few tunes. [Specifically] Silver Screen and Coup de Grace - he was like, 'this is amazing', and that made me feel good; we started writing tunes that day. We did for about a week and it honed everything in, weirdly. Even though it was these weird songs, it all made sense and we just continued doing that. I couldn’t have made it without him.”



Miles added: “Now looking back on it, doing all that work, even though loads of songs got jibbed and sacked off, I wouldn’t change it for the world.”



The interview continues on the subject of Miles’ latest effort Coup de Grace and anthemic ‘Loaded’ written by Miles, Lana Del Rey and Jamie T. Gordon asked what was it like working with Lana Del Rey on the new album.



The Liverpudlian and now L.A. dweller said: “Yeah! When I was at Jamie T’s gig, Lana [Del Rey] was there and we started chatting and she was like, ‘what are you up to this week?’, and I said, ‘well me and Jamie [T] will be writing’, and she wanted to hear what we were doing. So the next day she FaceTimed us and then she came over. We had a chorus and then she said, ‘can I try something’ - and she started doing this melody and it was mega, off the bat free styling. It’s better than our chorus. She’s a great writer.”

