Missy Elliott stands behind Michelle Williams as singer seeks mental health treatment

Missy Elliott has come out in support of Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams as she seeks treatment for depression.



The star took to Twitter on Tuesday (17Jul18) to share words of encouragement for the 37-year-old after she announced she would be checking into a facility to tend to mental health issues.



The Work It hitmaker encouraged Williams by noting the many other sufferers of similar issues and urged social media users handle the news about Williams with sensitivity.



"I want to lift our sis up in prayer because there are so many people battling this & many trying to deal with it alone," 47-year-old Elliott posted. "Please No jokes this is REAL & as human beings let’s keep the ones who are openly dealing with it uplifted & be encouraging to them! Love u @RealMichelleW."



Original Destiny's Child member LaTavia Roberson also had kind words for Williams, who she advised to "keep shining".



Williams revealed her recent battle in a statement to fans.



"For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing," she wrote in a press release obtained by TMZ. "Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need."



Sources tell the outlet the Survivor singer admitted herself into a facility just outside Los Angeles and has been receiving treatment there for several days.

