Kylie Jenner shows off leg scar on GQ cover

Kylie Jenner has been praised for refusing to edit out a large scar on her leg for the cover of GQ magazine.

The 20-year-old make-up mogul, who is on track to become America's youngest billionaire, stars on the American magazine's August cover alongside boyfriend Travis Scott, the father of her baby daughter Stormi, with the lengthy scar front and centre.

While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has long shared her "love" of the quirky feature, she has been celebrated for showcasing it in such a high-profile photoshoot.

"Kudos @KylieJenner for not covering up her left scar. It’s beautiful. Way to show young girl there’s no such thing as flawless," one Twitter user wrote, while another fan added: "Thank you for NOT covering her scar...too many people want to do that and it’s part of who she is and she accepts it and has talked about it before. It’s real and adds to her unique beauty."

The reality star has been honest about the scar with fans for years and has never hidden it from view at events and in pictures. Sharing a close-up of her leg in a 2015 Instagram image, she gushed: "I love my scar."

And it appears Travis is a fan of the scar too. The rapper passed with flying colours when quizzed about it during a video for the GQ interview. When Kylie asks the artist where her biggest scar is, he quickly responds: “Biggest scar? On your leg."

"Which leg? It’s a bonus question,” Kylie grins, to which the 26-year-old replied confidently: “Left.”

"He really knows my body,” Kylie smiles.

The reality opened about how she got the scar in a fan Q&A with People in 2011, revealing it is the result of a childhood accident.

"When I was about five, my sister (Kendall Jenner) and I were playing hide and seek, and I hid inside this really tall, enclosed gate," she shared with fans.