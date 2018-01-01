50 Cent wasn't making fun of Terry Crews as sexual assault victim

50 Cent has fired back at allegations suggesting he ridiculed Terry Crews online for his groping claims, insisting he would "never" joke about a sexual assault victim.

Crews spoke before members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C. last month (Jun18), and advocated for the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights, which aims to provide wider protections for victims.

During the hearing, the muscle-bound actor detailed the alleged attack he suffered at the hands of Hollywood agent Adam Venit at a party in 2016.

50 Cent appeared to poke fun at the Deadpool 2 star by sharing a series of memes on social media making light of his ordeal, suggesting Crews' intimidating size could have somehow prevented the incident.

The posts have since been deleted, and now 50 claims he didn't mean to humiliate Crews over the alleged assault.

"I would never make fun of any sexual assault victim," he told daytime talk show The View. "I wasn't looking at Terry Crews that way, at that point. I'm looking (at him) like the Hulk; the guy that's this big that's being taken advantage of."

Instead, the rapper insists he was just trying to express his surprise that such a muscular guy didn't retaliate or simply walk away.

"The males that are here now, if you asked them if someone touched them without their consent, would they go, 'Yo, what you doin'?' (I'm sure they would say yes)," 50 said. "(But) in the Senate..., (Crews) said he didn't even respond by doing that. It's kinda crazy."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg then pointed out that Crews had been "in shock", forcing to 50 to admit he might behave a little out of character, too, if that had been him.

"I wouldn't be prepared for that either," he remarked, before indicating he would probably have beaten up the groper.

"Y'all be bailing me out (sic)," 50 grinned. "I'd have to get bailed out, 'cause I wouldn't be prepared for it..."

Crews previously responded to the In Da Club hitmaker's social media posts about his physicality, declaring, "I prove that size doesn't matter when it comes to sexual assault."