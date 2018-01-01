Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams seeking treatment at mental health facility

Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams has checked herself in to a mental health facility in an effort to get help for depression.

The Soldier hitmaker shared the news with fans on Tuesday (17Jul18) in a statement, revealing she decided to go public about her battle with mental health issues in an effort to help other sufferers.

"For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing," she wrote in a press release obtained by TMZ. "Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need."

Sources tell the outlet Michelle admitted herself into a facility just outside Los Angeles and has been receiving treatment there for several days.

Last year (17) the 39 year old singer, who became engaged to pastor Chad Johnson this past spring (Apr18), opened up about her struggles with depression during an appearance on U.S. daytime chat show The Talk, revealing she has battled the illness since the age of 13.

“I didn’t know until I was in my 30s what was going on. I just thought it was growing pains,” she said, noting her success in Destiny's Child did not help. "For years, I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time suffering with depression. It got really really bad... to the point of I was suicidal.”

The news comes months after Michelle and her Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles reunited onstage at Coachella in April (18) for a historic performance.