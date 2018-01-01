Britney Spears' toyboy pretended not to know the pop star on video shoot

Britney Spears' boyfriend tried to break the ice when he first met the pop star by pretending he had no idea who she was.

Sam Asghari was asked to be part of the singer's Slumber Party video at short notice, and was stunned to be on the set with Britney the following morning.

The 24-year-old model tells Men's Health magazine, "I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies.

"She said, 'Hi, I’m Britney', and I said, 'I’m sorry. What’s your name again?'. I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it."

But Spears quickly fell for her video star and the couple exchanged numbers on set.

She then called to invite him out for sushi.

"After the video came out, nobody knew we were dating," Sam adds. "I don’t think (we) had the intention to just be friends."

Asghari, who has now been Britney's toyboy lover for two years, is also responsible for overhauling the singer's workout schedule, which has helped her tone up and get fit ahead of her upcoming Piece of Me tour.

Spears is so impressed with her exercise regimen, she posts videos of the couple working out together.

"The exercises, I come up with them, but the videos are because of my better half," he tells the publication. "She’s the video director. It’s a very fun thing, and I look back at them and smile.

"Working out together is always nice... It’s super healthy, mentally and physically. It takes your mind off of everything else."

And he's clearly smitten with his girlfriend, adding, "She motivates me more than anyone. It’s crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her. If I could be that humble when I’m that high in life, that would be the best thing.

"I grew up with three sisters, and my personality is just to be a supportive person for my family and she’s family. I’m always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me."