Priscilla Presley holds dead pet to protest South Korea's dog meat consumption

Priscilla Presley led a protest against the trade of dog meat in South Korea by holding a dead pet on Tuesday (17Jul18).

Elvis Presley's ex-wife and fellow actresses Donna D’Errico and Kim Basinger took part in the solemn Last Chance for Animals rally in Los Angeles, during which several activists held recently euthanised dogs that had been collected from a local veterinarian.

Sources claim the dead pets were used to shock the media covering the event, held to make the public aware that man's best friend are killed and used for consumption in South Korea.

Longtime animal rights activist Basinger was spotted at the rally, holding a billboard featuring dead dogs, stripped of their coats and hung up on meat hooks.

Similar protests were staged in Washinton, D.C. and Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday, to mark Bok Nal, the first of three non consecutive days, known as the hottest days of the Korean summer, when dog meat consumption is at a high in South Korea "as dog meat soup, known as Boshintang, is the food of choice to combat the extreme heat and humidity".

The rally in Los Angeles was staged outside the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea.

The dead pets used as props at the rally will be given proper burials later this week (ends20Jul18), according to a spokesman for Animal Liberation Wave, the group that helped organise the protest.