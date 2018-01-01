Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott never had a proper first date

New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have never enjoyed a real first date.

The reality TV star and make-up maven reveals she and rapper Travis hit it off in April, 2017 when they hung out together at the Coachella music festival in California, where the Goosebumps hitmaker was performing, and they ended up spending the next few months together.

"Coachella was one of the stops on his tour," Kylie recalled in their first joint interview for GQ magazine. "So he said, 'I'm going back on tour - what do we want to do about this?' Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, 'I guess I'm going with you...'

"I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him."

Kylie, who was just 19 at the time, soon fell pregnant with the couple's first child, and daughter Stormi was born in February (18).

Travis confesses the life-changing moment of witnessing their baby's birth moved him to tears: "It was crazy," he shared. "I was there through the hell... the epidural and s**t. Crazy."

While the stars are enjoying life as a young family, Kylie admits it's become "normal" for them to have "a little fight" every now and then, particularly when they've had to spend time apart.

"When we fight, it's usually just because we've been away from each other for too long and we didn't see each other for, like, two weeks," the new mum said. "And we have Stormi now, and I can't travel with her. She's too young. So it's harder to see each other."

However, when they do reunite, the couple is happy to just spend quality time together behind closed doors, because when he isn't working, Travis isn't a fan of the spotlight.

"That's why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private or, like, if he has events or something, I won't come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him...," Kylie added. "If people don't ever see us together, that's OK with me, because we just do our thing."