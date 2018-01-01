Kylie Jenner: 'Most men can't handle this level of celebrity'

Kylie Jenner has agreed that most people that date a member of reality TV's first family are not built to handle the attention.

In a joint cover interview for American GQ's August 2018 issue, Kylie and her rapper beau Travis Scott addressed the so-called 'Kardashian curse' - the online theory that men who come into contact with the reality stars often end up negatively affected.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter Stormi in February following a whirlwind romance, are now enjoying parenthood, but while Travis was already famous in the music world, he has no fear that he will succumb to the so-called curse.

"Man, hell nah. Nervous for what? I'm on my own island," the 26-year-old insisted. "I'm not into all the other s**t. I don't get involved. I'm over here. Kylie is different."

However, when the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is asked about the Kardashian curse theory - whether she and her sisters destroy the men in their lives - she agrees that while she and her family can handle their extreme level of celebrity, many of their spouses are just not built for it.

"They come and can't handle it," agreed Kylie. "Well, for all the news stories, it's how I get over them so fast. Trav, for example, he's like, ‘Wait...but how do you just get over this?’ He gets more angry about things. It's not just him."

The 20-year-old also said the struggle to deal with the fame isn't restricted to just men - it's anyone that's in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars inner circle.

"It's Jordyn (Woods, Kylie's best friend) who I've seen affected. It's everyone around us that aren't used to it. And we're just like, 'Oh, that'll go away in a day.' I know these stories aren't going to matter, so don't even let them affect you, you know?" she continued. "But it's not just men—it's friends, it's people who come and just don't know how to handle it.”

"There's a lot of people who love us, but there's also a huge handful of people who don't like us," she added.