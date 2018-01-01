NEWS Dua Lipa's ex details split in new LANY album Newsdesk Share with :







Dua Lipa is bracing herself for details of her split from Paul Klein to be laid bare on his band LANY's latest album.

According to editors at British newspaper The Sun, the New Rules singer's ex-boyfriend has reportedly written a whole album about the breakdown of their relationship.



Dua, 22, and Paul, 30, met last summer (17) and dated for five months before splitting in January, with both musicians remaining vague over why they parted ways.



Now, the popstar, who is not averse to writing about past loves herself, is set to be the focus of LANY's new single Thru These Tears, which Paul reportedly wrote days after the One Kiss hitmaker dumped him.



On the emotional tune, the frontman sings: "You said it was over, but when we got closer, you cried on my shoulder.



“In the end I’m gonna be alright, but it might take 100 sleepless nights to make the memories of you disappear. But right now I can’t see nothing through these tears.”



Paul shed light on the split earlier this year in an emotional Instagram post, where he admitted he had been forced to take a break from social media to deal with the heartache.



“I deleted Insta (Instagram) and Twitter from my phone January 4th because my heart got ripped right out of my f**king chest and the internet was the last thing I needed," he wrote. "But I’m back now.”



Dua has since rekindled her romance with model Isaac Carew, who she dated for two years before Paul. She has remained unusually quiet about the split but hinted at animosity in April as she seemingly took a swipe at the star.

When asked if any exes had congratulated her on winning two Brit Awards, she replied: “No, not from my last ex-boyfriend, because he’s boring. I don’t want to hear from him anyway.”

