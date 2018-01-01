NEWS Katy Perry drops price on Hollywood Hills mansion as convent move looms Newsdesk Share with :







Katy Perry has shaved another $330,000 (GBP249,000) off the price of her sprawling Hollywood Hills pad as she prepares to move into her new convent home.



The pop star put the property on the market last year (Sep17) for $9 million (GBP6.8 million) after purchasing the Immaculate Heart of Mary compound following a long court battle with the nuns that once called the place home, and now she's after a quick sale for the Mediterranean-style estate, which comes with four bedrooms, a guest house, terrific views, and a large swimming pool.



Reports suggest the 33 year old has had little interest in the Hollywood Hills home, which was initially valued at $9.2 million (GBP6.9 million).



Perry purchased the pad from heiress Aileen Getty for $8.2 million (GBP5.8million).



Earlier this month (Jul18), Katy agreed to reduce the settlement owed by one of the women who tried to thwart the singer's attempts to buy the Los Feliz, California convent.



The sale was halted after Sister Catherine Rose Holzman and Sister Rita Callanan tried to sell the property to restaurant owner Dana Hollister, who planned to turn it into a boutique hotel. Hollister claimed she agreed to the sale of the former convent through the co-operation of the nuns, who maintained they had the authority to sell the property.



Judge Stephanie Bowick later cancelled the deal and ruled the Firework singer was the rightful owner in November (17).



One month later, a jury ordered that Hollister pay almost $15 million (GBP11.3 million) in compensatory damages to the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Los Angeles and Perry for interfering in the Archbishop's sale of the property to the hitmaker.



But new documents suggest Perry has shown mercy to the restaurant owner, after it was revealed Hollister has been forced to file for bankruptcy. The singer and the Archdiocese reached a new settlement with Hollister, reducing the damages to $6.5 million (£5 million).



According to the documents, Perry wanted to cut a deal to "move on".



The singer will move into the property when the last existing nun finds a suitable new home. At that point, Vatican officials sign off on the property, passing the deeds to Perry.

