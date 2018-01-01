Cardi B leads 2018 MTV VMAs nominations

New mum Cardi B is celebrating after leading all nominations for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with 10.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker is up for Artist of the Year, while her Finesse collaboration with Bruno Mars will compete with Ariana Grande's No Tears Left to Cry, Camila Cabello's Havana, The Carters' APES**T, Childish Gambino's This Is America, and God's Plan by Drake for the coveted Video of the Year prize.

Beyonce and JAY-Z, aka The Carters, have racked up eight nods, while Childish Gambino and Drake each have seven.

Mars, Grande, and Cabello are also multiple nominees.

The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York on 20 August (18).

The full list of nominees for the 2018 MTV VMAs is:

Video Of The Year:

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry

Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug - Havana

The Carters - APES**T

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Drake - God's Plan

Artist Of The Year:

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Song Of The Year:

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana

Drake - God's Plan

Dua Lipa - New Rules

Ed Sheeran - Perfect

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - rockstar

Best New Artist:

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

Best Collaboration:

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line - Meant to Be

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)

The Carters - APES**T

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B - Dinero

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid - 1-800-273-8255

N.E.R.D & Rihanna - Lemon

Best Pop:

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana

Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry

Ed Sheeran - Perfect

P!nk - What About Us

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Best Hip Hop:

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage - Bartier Cardi

The Carters - APES**T

Drake - God's Plan

J. Cole - ATM

Migos ft. Drake - Walk It Talk It

Nicki Minaj - Chun-Li

Best Latin:

Daddy Yankee - Dura

J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B - Dinero

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato - Echame La Culpa

Maluma - Felices los 4

Shakira ft. Maluma - Chantaje

Best Dance:

Avicii ft. Rita Ora - Lonely Together

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss

The Chainsmokers - Everybody Hates Me

David Guetta & Sia - Flames

Marshmello ft. Khalid - Silence

Zedd & Liam Payne - Get Low (Street Video)

Best Rock:

Fall Out Boy - Champion

Foo Fighters - The Sky Is A Neighborhood

Imagine Dragons - Whatever It Takes

Linkin Park - One More Light

Panic! At The Disco - Say Amen (Saturday Night)

Thirty Seconds to Mars - Walk On Water

Video With A Message:

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges - Liberated

Drake - God’s Plan

Janelle Monae - PYNK

Jessie Reyez - Gatekeeper

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid - 1-800-273-8255

Best Cinematography:

Alessia Cara - Growing Pains

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry

The Carters - APES**T

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran - River

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Best Direction:

The Carters - APES**T (directed by Ricky Saix)

Childish Gambino - This Is America (directed by Hiro Murai)

Drake - God's Plan (directed by Karena Evans)

Ed Sheeran - Perfect (directed by Jason Koenig)

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton - Say Something (directed by Arturo Perez, Jr.)

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood (directed by Jay Martin)

Best Art Direction:

The Carters - APES**T (Jan Houlevigue)

Childish Gambino - This Is America (Jason Kisvarday)

J. Cole - ATM (Miles Mullin)

Janelle Monae - Make Me Feel (Pepper Nguyen)

SZA - The Weekend (SZA and Solange)

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do (Brett Hess)

Best Visual Effects:

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry (Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf)

Avicii ft. Rita Ora - Lonely Together (KPP)

Eminem ft. Beyonce - Walk On Water (Rich Lee for Drive Studios)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All The Stars (Loris Paillier for BUF Paris)

Maroon 5 - Wait (TIMBER)

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do (Ingenuity Studios)

Best Choreography:

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix) (Phil Tayag and Bruno Mars)

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana (Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens)

The Carters - APES**T (Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight)

Childish Gambino - This Is America (Sherrie Silver)

Dua Lipa - IDGAF (Marion Motin)

Justin Timberlake - Filthy (Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev)

Best Editing:

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix) (Jacquelyn London)

The Carters - APES**T (Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove)

Childish Gambino - This Is America (Ernie Gilbert)

Janelle Monae - Make Me Feel (Deji Laray)

N.E.R.D & Rihanna - Lemon (Taylor Ward)

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do (Chancler Haynes for Cosmo?)