Cardi B leads 2018 MTV VMAs nominations

New mum Cardi B is celebrating after leading all nominations for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with 10.
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker is up for Artist of the Year, while her Finesse collaboration with Bruno Mars will compete with Ariana Grande's No Tears Left to Cry, Camila Cabello's Havana, The Carters' APES**T, Childish Gambino's This Is America, and God's Plan by Drake for the coveted Video of the Year prize.
Beyonce and JAY-Z, aka The Carters, have racked up eight nods, while Childish Gambino and Drake each have seven.
Mars, Grande, and Cabello are also multiple nominees.
The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York on 20 August (18).
The full list of nominees for the 2018 MTV VMAs is:
Video Of The Year:
Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry
Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug - Havana
The Carters - APES**T
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Drake - God's Plan
Artist Of The Year:
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Song Of The Year:
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana
Drake - God's Plan
Dua Lipa - New Rules
Ed Sheeran - Perfect
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - rockstar
Best New Artist:
Bazzi
Cardi B
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
Best Collaboration:
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line - Meant to Be
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)
The Carters - APES**T
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B - Dinero
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid - 1-800-273-8255
N.E.R.D & Rihanna - Lemon
Best Pop:
Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana
Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry
Ed Sheeran - Perfect
P!nk - What About Us
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
Best Hip Hop:
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage - Bartier Cardi
The Carters - APES**T
Drake - God's Plan
J. Cole - ATM
Migos ft. Drake - Walk It Talk It
Nicki Minaj - Chun-Li
Best Latin:
Daddy Yankee - Dura
J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B - Dinero
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato - Echame La Culpa
Maluma - Felices los 4
Shakira ft. Maluma - Chantaje
Best Dance:
Avicii ft. Rita Ora - Lonely Together
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss
The Chainsmokers - Everybody Hates Me
David Guetta & Sia - Flames
Marshmello ft. Khalid - Silence
Zedd & Liam Payne - Get Low (Street Video)
Best Rock:
Fall Out Boy - Champion
Foo Fighters - The Sky Is A Neighborhood
Imagine Dragons - Whatever It Takes
Linkin Park - One More Light
Panic! At The Disco - Say Amen (Saturday Night)
Thirty Seconds to Mars - Walk On Water
Video With A Message:
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges - Liberated
Drake - God’s Plan
Janelle Monae - PYNK
Jessie Reyez - Gatekeeper
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid - 1-800-273-8255
Best Cinematography:
Alessia Cara - Growing Pains
Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry
The Carters - APES**T
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran - River
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
Best Direction:
The Carters - APES**T (directed by Ricky Saix)
Childish Gambino - This Is America (directed by Hiro Murai)
Drake - God's Plan (directed by Karena Evans)
Ed Sheeran - Perfect (directed by Jason Koenig)
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton - Say Something (directed by Arturo Perez, Jr.)
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood (directed by Jay Martin)
Best Art Direction:
The Carters - APES**T (Jan Houlevigue)
Childish Gambino - This Is America (Jason Kisvarday)
J. Cole - ATM (Miles Mullin)
Janelle Monae - Make Me Feel (Pepper Nguyen)
SZA - The Weekend (SZA and Solange)
Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do (Brett Hess)
Best Visual Effects:
Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry (Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf)
Avicii ft. Rita Ora - Lonely Together (KPP)
Eminem ft. Beyonce - Walk On Water (Rich Lee for Drive Studios)
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All The Stars (Loris Paillier for BUF Paris)
Maroon 5 - Wait (TIMBER)
Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do (Ingenuity Studios)
Best Choreography:
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix) (Phil Tayag and Bruno Mars)
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana (Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens)
The Carters - APES**T (Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight)
Childish Gambino - This Is America (Sherrie Silver)
Dua Lipa - IDGAF (Marion Motin)
Justin Timberlake - Filthy (Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev)
Best Editing:
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix) (Jacquelyn London)
The Carters - APES**T (Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove)
Childish Gambino - This Is America (Ernie Gilbert)
Janelle Monae - Make Me Feel (Deji Laray)
N.E.R.D & Rihanna - Lemon (Taylor Ward)
Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do (Chancler Haynes for Cosmo?)