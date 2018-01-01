Kim Kardashian insists Kylie Jenner is self-made

Kim Kardashian has defended her half-sister Kylie Jenner after Forbes magazine was slammed for describing her as a “self-made billionaire”.

Kylie, 20, starred on Forbes' cover and landed a spot on its yearly rich list after it was estimated her Kylie Cosmetics make-up empire, famous for its Lip Kits, is worth $900 million (£678 million).

The magazine dubbed her one of “the 60 richest self-made women”, but the accolade drew criticism after many claimed the mum-of-one came from too much privilege to own the title.

"I really didn’t get it, because she is 'self-made' - we are all 'self-made'," Kim said of Kylie in an interview with Refinery29. "What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense... I know so many people like that (who) haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I've seen the complete opposite."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added that she is proud of her sister for "(taking) an insecurity of hers and (figuring) out how to make a really successful business off of it," referring to Kylie's lips, which she famously had plumped with filler before dissolving it earlier this month. (Jun18).

And Kim, 37, insisted that all of the Kardashian-Jenners have worked hard for their success, despite benefitting from the fame of their late father Rob Kardashian, who gained national recognition as OJ Simpson's friend and defense attorney during the football star's infamous 1995 murder trial.

"Me, Kylie, not one (of the siblings) has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice," she continued. "That’s how I lived my life with my dad. He never gave me anything. We might have the opportunity, but I’ve seen it go the complete opposite way. Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom (Kris Jenner)."

Forbes featured a shot of Kylie on its cover alongside the headline: "America’s Women Billionaires” and a strapline which read: “At 21, she's set to be the youngest-ever self-made billionaire. Welcome to the era of extreme fame leverage."

Fans slammed the term on Twitter, with one angry user writing: "For f**k sake, if you start the 40-yard dash on the 39-yard line, you are NOT self-made.” Another blasted: "Calling Kylie Jenner a ‘self-made billionaire’ is like claiming you made soup from scratch because you opened a can and reheated it."