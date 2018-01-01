Paris Jackson: 'I came out as bisexual when I was 14'

Paris Jackson doesn't understand why she made headlines over the weekend (14-15Jul18) for commenting on her sexuality.

The 20-year-old actress confirmed she was bisexual to a fan during an impromptu Q&A on Instagram, with her message making headlines around the world.

However, Paris took to Twitter on Monday to tell her followers that she is confused why it has become such big news, as she actually made the revelation six years ago.

Retweeting a news story about her bisexuality, she wrote, "EVERYONE HAS KNOWN FOR YEARS I CAME OUT WHEN I WAS 14 WTF (what the f**k)."

She also noted that there has been plenty of photographic evidence proving that she likes both men and women and has publicly made multiple references about being part of the LGBTQ community.

"Like how many pictures are there with me kissing females?????? jesus i can count pics of at least 4 different girls that were leaked in the past 6 years. WHY IS THIS A THING," she continued. "How many times have i publicly referred to the community as 'my fellow LGBTQ+'? like even on stage. i've been a part of the community for years. i even mentioned having crushes on girls when i was 8 in a magazine before. i've been caught kissing girls in public. this is not news (sic)."

One fan said the press was trying to find dirt on her because she's Michael Jackson's daughter, and she replied, "That's not dirt."

Paris was pictured kissing model and actress Cara Delevingne, 25, outside a restaurant in Los Angeles in March and they frequently appeared on each other's social media pages.

Yet, it was reported their rumoured relationship, which is thought to have begun in late 2017, had come to an end in May. She previously dated musician Michael Snoddy.