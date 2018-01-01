Donald Glover proud of giant 'Trump Baby' balloon in London

Donald Glover was "proud" to see a giant balloon of U.S. President Donald Trump dressed as a baby installed in London on the weekend (13-15Jul18).

Glover performed as his Grammy Award-winning music alter ego Childish Gambino at British festival Lovebox in recent days, adding a politically charged feel to his storming set, which included This is America - his track which brutally examines the U.S. gun epidemic.

Stopping to talk to fans in between songs, the singer and actor said: "I lived in London for a whole year... that s**t changed my life. You know we're not that different. I've been seeing the same s**t here that I be seeing in America.

"I used to be like, 'Oh man, London can't be that bad, you don't got guns like that.' And then y'all came out with the acid (attacks), I was like, 'Oh f**k! That s**t is terrifying.'

"But everybody feels the same way. I was very proud to see that big balloon (of Trump). That s**t is unfair. But the scary part is you gotta fight for that s**t. I know it's scary as people with a bunch of technology and data to fight for s**t, because you know what happens to people who fight for s**t. You have to stick together because we're stronger together. I want you guys to know that."

Anti-Trump protesters took to the streets of the British capital after the American leader touched down for his first official visit on U.K. soil on Thursday. Along with angry placards, a giant baby Trump balloon flew over the city, after London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave the inflatable the go-ahead.

During his visit, former real estate tycoon Trump met with Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Theresa May and squeezed in a chat with controversial TV host Piers Morgan on his Air Force One plane.