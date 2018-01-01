Beyonce and JAY-Z screen FIFA World Cup final before Paris show

Beyonce and JAY-Z pleased their French fans by screening the country's victory in the FIFA World Cup final before their Paris gig on Sunday (15Jul18).

The superstar couple made sure their fans didn't miss out on watching the soccer showdown by showing it on big screens inside the Stade de France, the country's national stadium in Paris, ahead of their On the Run II show, and fans took to social media to share videos of the crowd celebrating as their national team won 4-2 against Croatia, bringing home the World Cup trophy for the first time since 1998.

Beyonce shared footage on her Instagram page showing the audience's reaction to France's first goal, an own goal by Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic, and images of the crowd waving French flags and raising their hands in celebration.

"FIFA World Cup with one of the best audiences so far!" she wrote in one of the captions.

After the match finished, they treated the crowd by playing We Are the Champions by Queen over the sound system while they waited for the concert to begin. Both JAY-Z and Beyonce took to the stage to continue the celebrations wearing the French national team's jersey emblazoned with the number 4.

Representatives for Def Jam France shared a picture of the rapper lifting his blazer to show off the logo of the coq gaulois, or Gallic rooster, and wrote in French, "Il l’avait prédit (He had predicted)."

The duo aren't the first music stars to screen a World Cup match before their concert. Justin Timberlake played England's semi-final game against Croatia ahead of his show at London's O2 Arena last week, although English fans had little to celebrate after Croatia beat their national team 2-1.

Following the defeat, Justin told the audience, "Three Lions won my heart over and I am gutted. I am gutted! So, you know what I'm gonna do? I'm gonna have a drink," before giving out shots to his dancers and band.