NEWS Cardi B and Offset rejecting offers for baby's public debut Newsdesk Share with :







Cardi B and Offset have reportedly turned down multiple offers to debut their baby in a magazine.



The Bodak Yellow rapper and her Migos star husband announced they had welcomed their baby girl Kulture on 10 July (18) on Instagram last week (ends15Jul18), by sharing pictures of a pregnant Cardi posing for a nude photoshoot.



They have kept their newborn off social media, and have no intention of showing her off in a magazine until she is at least five or six months old, according to TMZ.com. Sources have told reporters at the website that the couple has received multiple offers from magazines, online publications and photo agencies for Kulture's debut, with offers reportedly in the $100,000 (£75,000) region. They reportedly have no desire to make a deal, and won't even consider it until their daughter is at least several months older.



Over the weekend, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to thank fans for their supportive messages and explained that she is finding it hard to keep on top of social media now she's got her hands full with Kulture.



"Thank you everybody for the congrats we really apreciated (sic)," she wrote. "Thank you to family and friends that’s been hitting me up checking on me .It’s been a little hard for me to reply back cause this mommy job requires full day, all day ,all night attention .I love you guys .Thanking all my fans as well for the love and support .I love you guys !! (blowing a kiss emojis) I’ll try to post more often ."



Kulture is Cardi's first child, while Offset, 26, has three kids from previous relationships. In June, the couple confirmed reports suggesting they had got married in secret in September (17).

