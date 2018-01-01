Travis Barker planning to return to the stage in the near future

Travis Barker is planning to hit the stage in the next few weeks following his battle with blood clots which forced his band Blink-182 to postpone a Las Vegas residency.

The All the Small Things hitmakers postponed two of their Las Vegas residency shows in mid-June (18) after the drummer was diagnosed with blood clots in both arms, and it was later confirmed he was also battling a staph infection, which affects the skin.

The rocker has been visiting his doctors weekly, and now he reveals his recovery is going well and he could be back onstage in the next few weeks.

"I'm as good as I can be," he tells Us Weekly magazine. "I'm just following the doctor's orders. I actually had a staph infection and a ton of blood clots, and I've just been in a recovery period. So I'm just waiting for everything. I see doctors weekly."

"I feel like (I could be back to performing) in the next three weeks," he adds. "They're doing a lot of things to hyper heal my hand, so as soon as that happens, it's a green light."

Barker also insists he is doing fine after colliding with a school bus in Los Angeles on Friday.

"I was on the way to my son's basketball game and a school bus ran a stoplight and totalled my car... it was pretty crazy," he says. "I'm really lucky everyone's safe. Fortunately, there were no kids on the bus, just the bus driver. And my son and his best friend are all right. It was just more scary than anything."

Barker also stared death in the face following a fiery plane crash in 2008, which claimed the life of his security guard Che Still.

The drummer and fellow passenger DJ AM were transported to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia, in critical condition and Barker spent more than 11 weeks undergoing surgery, blood transfusions and skin grafts.