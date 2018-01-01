Britney Spears suffers wardrobe malfunction during gig

Britney Spears suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during her recent gig in Maryland.

The 36-year-old was on stage for the second night of the American leg of her Piece of Me Tour at the MGM National Harbor stadium in Oxon Hill on Friday (13Jul18), when the incident occurred.

In the video posted by a fan on YouTube, Britney can be seen briefly adjusting her black bondage-inspired outfit as she danced on stage, when her nipple accidentally popped out.

She failed to notice the wardrobe malfunction and didn't readjust her Marco Morante-designed bra for two minutes, instead performing her full routine with her back-up dancers.

Britney kicked off her Piece of Me tour in Asia last month, after concluding her four-year Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. It heads to Europe in August.

The mother-of-two told Entertainment Tonight how she was shaping up for the tour, and confessed she indulges in a McDonald's Happy Meal every once in a while.

"This round of shows that we are doing on tour, they are back to back, so each show is like... I don't have time apart, besides flying," Britney added. "My show is a workout in itself. It really keeps you strong."

Britney previously suffered an embarrassing wardrobe mishap onstage back in 2016, while performing in Vegas. Wearing a bondage-style top that popped off her chest during the gig, Britney joked that one of her dancers gave her his shirt to protect her modesty.

"It was the second time I’ve worn it, and I was (straddled) on the (stage’s giant) guitar, and it just popped," she said. "And I was like, 'Oh, my God! It’s never done that before!' So I just had to hold myself, and one of my dancers, Zach, he put a shirt on me.

"So I had this huge nightgown on stage, which was kind of invigorating but it was cool.”