Pussy Riot anarchists disrupt World Cup Final with field protest

Russian punks Pussy Riot have claimed responsibility for the on-field protest that briefly halted the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday (15Jul18).

Four anarchists representing the group disrupted the game between France and Croatia by taking to the field, dressed as police officials.

Pussy Riot quickly claimed responsibility for the stunt via Twitter, revealing the protest was a message to free political prisoners in their native Russia.

The game was stopped as security men dragged the protesters off the field, but one ran up to French player Kylian Mbappe and high fived him. Another activist was detained by Croatia defender Dejan Lovren until a steward arrived to lead her away.

"Hello everyone from the Luzhniki field, it’s great here," a spokesman for Pussy Riot wrote on Twitter, releasing a statement calling for political prisoners to be freed and an end to "illegal arrests".

Two members of the group spent two years behind bars for protesting against President Vladimir Putin in a Moscow church. The group has since formed an army of anarchists who take every opportunity to fight for more freedom in Russia and challenge the leadership of the President.

There was no other drama once the final resumed and France went on to beat Croatia 4-2 to claim the nation's second World Cup.

Ironically, Mbappe, who high-fived one of the activists on the field, was named the Man of the Match. The 19 year old also became the first teenager to score a goal in a World Cup final since Brazilian soccer legend Pele in 1958.