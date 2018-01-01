Demi Lovato and G-Eazy pictured holding hands

Demi Lovato and G-Eazy have sparked dating rumours after they were photographed holding hands as they left a club in Hollywood on Saturday (14Jul18).

The Confident hitmaker and G-Eazy arrived at the Warwick together at 1 AM and left about an hour-and-a-half later, according to Us Weekly magazine.

Demi and the rapper, real name Gerald Gillum, have not commented on the pictures, but their club date comes over a week after the hip hop star split from girlfriend Halsey.

Last week (ends08Jul18), it was also rumoured that Halsey had rebounded with rapper Machine Gun Kelly after a snap of the singer on a beach with the rapper started circulating online. However, she subsequently took to Twitter to silence the unfounded claims.

"I'm not at the beach. I'm on tour. Alone," Halsey wrote. "Slow news week I guess."

"I'm not with anybody," she continued. "That photo is 2 years old. Everyone mind they damn business (sic)".

The original tweet with the Machine Gun Kelly shot has since been deleted, but according to Billboard.com, the rapper/actor actually uploaded the image on Instagram in March, 2017.

Meanwhile, Demi was in a relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama for six years before they split in 2016 and the Sorry Not Sorry singer remains close with her ex, but earlier this year (18) Demi insisted she was fine with her single status.

"I'm not suffering because I'm alone," she told InStyle magazine in March (18). "There were many years I was in a relationship and I wasn't learning about myself. Now I'm learning about what I like, what I need, and what I want."