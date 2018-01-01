Ariana Grande gets more ink in honour of fiance Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande has added more ink to her collection of tattoos in honour of fiance Pete Davidson.

The singer's manicurist shared a snap of Ariana's latest Chanel-inspired nail art on Instagram, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a new inking on her finger.

"DRIPPIN SWAGU @arianagrande This nail look yesterday," Nail Swag posted, prompting thousands to comment on the tiny 'pete' tattoo on her ring finger, just above her $93,000 (£70,000) three-carat engagement ring.

Ariana also has a tattoo in tribute to the comedian's father who was killed in the 9/11 terror attacks, while Pete has a black bunny ear mask, like the one the star wears on her Dangerous Woman album cover, and her initials etched on to his body.

The No Tears Left to Cry hitmaker later shared a video on Snapchat, revealing her to be caring for the Saturday Night Live comedian following the removal of his wisdom teeth.

Using a puppy dog filter, Ariana is seen kissing Pete on his bandaged head.

"Why did my doctor put this thing around my face like it’s the 20s?” the comedian captioned a selfie of himself and Ariana on Instagram. In the shot, Pete is sleeping on a couch while Ariana is pouting sadly at the camera.

Her new tattoo comes as her ex, rapper Mac Miller, dropped a new track on Friday that seemingly alluded to his relationship troubles with Ariana.

The couple first met in 2013, and went public with their relationship in September 2016. However, they split back in May, and Ariana began her whirlwind romance with Pete, with the new couple now engaged to be married.

In the track Self Care, Mac raps: "Well, didn't know what I was missing / Now I see a lil' different / We play it cool / We know we f**ked up, yeah / You keep on sayin' you in love, so? Tell me are you really down?"

Fans were quick to connect the lyrics to the rapper's split with Ariana, though TMZ reports that Mac wrote, produced and finished the track last year.