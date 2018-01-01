Michael Buble fights back tears as he headlines British festival

Michael Buble fought back tears as he made his emotional return to the London stage for the first time since his son's cancer diagnosis.

Headlining the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park festival on Friday (13Jul18), the Canadian crooner opened with Just Haven't Met You Yet, and touchingly thanked his fans for their overwhelming support.

"This is exactly how it was in my mind! It’s been two years since I’ve been on stage, and like any human of course I worry that whatever I had at one point might have gone. But after two songs, I’m even better than before," he said.

“There are no words for how much love, affection, gratitude, that I have in my heart on behalf of myself, my family, for your love, for your prayers, for your support. I want to thank you not only for tonight, but for every night, for everything you’ve done for me. Each one of you has made such a difference in my life," Michael added, while wiping away tears.

The singer and his wife, model/actress Luisana Lopilato, were left devastated when their eldest child, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

Michael and his wife put their careers on hold, and remained by their son's side as he underwent surgery and months of gruelling treatments. Last year, Noah was declared firmly on the road to recovery.

During his performance on Friday, Michael proudly brought the four-year-old out on stage to help him finish off a track from hit movie The Greatest Showman.

The 42-year-old told the crowd he and Noah, four, had watched the Hugh Jackman film "many times", and they erupted in applause when the little boy took the microphone to sing the opening bars of the song, The Greatest Show.

Ending the gig with a cover of Elvis Presley's hit, You Were Always on My Mind, Michael held his son and became visibly emotional.

Before taking to the stage, the singer opened up about Noah's cancer battle in a candid interview with British newspaper London Evening Standard.

"Clinically speaking, it was a tumour within the liver. And the most important thing was to get it out, with clean margins," Michael explained. "Because if you do, it goes from being this scary thing to just being tremendous odds. No one likes talking about percentages but, honestly, (we have) a percentage where we can live our life, and not live in fear every day.

"We know we’re OK now. But what we went through was f***ing brutal.”

