Victoria Beckham ‘fed up with marriage criticism’

Victoria Beckham is reportedly sick of her marriage to David Beckham being criticised.

The pair, who were recently rumoured to be on the brink of divorce as multiple news outlets reported a statement from the pair was imminent, celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary last week (starts 02Jul18).

Taking to social media to celebrate the happy news, the pair uploaded matching anniversary posts to their Instagram accounts gushing about the longevity of their marriage and their love for one another.

But it wasn’t enough to silence the critics as cynical social media trolls continued to air their views on the couple – and the former Spice Girl has had enough.

“Vic is so sick of their marriage being criticised and feels like they can’t catch a break,” a source told British magazine Closer. “David tells her to ignore it but it’s not as bad for him as everyone sees him as fun and likeable while she’s mocked for being sullen or clingy.”

Social media users commented on the public anniversary celebration, which included an image of the pair enjoying an upmarket al fresco meal, claiming Victoria appeared “draped” over her husband while he paid little attention to her.

“He doesn’t look like he’s into her anymore. He’s like ‘will ya get off me!!!’ VB seems to be the one putting in all the effort,” one fan blasted, while another wrote: “She is gripping his hand, he is gripping his wine. Says a lot.”

The negative response reportedly hit a nerve with the fashion designer, who has long been criticised for coming across as “grumpy”, and insiders are certain she has called on David for support.

“Vic was hurt by the comments,” the source continued. “It’s humiliating to have the state of their relationship picked over again based on a few pictures. She’s fed up that they always have to consider how things may look to the outside world.”