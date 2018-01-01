NEWS Drake’s Scorpion gets its claws into Number 1 album for a second week Newsdesk Share with :







There's a sting in the tail for anyone who tried to take on Drake this week – the Canadian rapper celebrates a second week at the top of the Official Albums Chart with Scorpion.



As last week, streaming has a big part to play in Scorpion's success, making up 90% of the album's total volume over the last seven days.



With The Greatest Showman moving back up one place to Number 2, the highest new entry this week belongs to Years & Years, whose sophomore album Palo Santo goes straight in at 3.



Congratulations to singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, who scores his very first Official Albums Chart Top 10 with debut Lighting Matches, new at 5. It’s also the biggest vinyl album of the week, and the best-seller in UK independent record shops, hitting Number 1 on the Official Record Store Chart.



There's a big boost for the cast recording of the original Mamma Mia! movie, which rockets 24 slots to Number 17 in anticipation of the sequel coming out next week. Snow Patrol's Wildness leaps 11 places to break back into the Top 20 at 18, and Little Mix's Glory Days rebounds 10 spots to Number 29.



A number of albums make a reappearance in the lower reaches of the Top 40. Saying hello again are: Queen's Greatest Hits, up 11 to 35; Stoney from Post Malone rises 17 slots to 36; Fleetwood Mac's Rumours (37); (What's The Story) Morning Glory (38), David Bowie's Legacy (39); and Taylor Swift's Reputation rounds things off at Number 40.



Finally, as things heat up on ITV’s Love Island, the show’s official soundtrack by Ministry Of Sound, Love Island – The Pool Party, debuts at Number 1 on this week’s Official Compilations Chart.

